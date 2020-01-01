Spreaker
Maupaying the Price for Handball

Maupaying the Price for Handball

From: No Question About That - a Manchester United podcast
0 0 6 days ago
00:00
58:26
Soccer
United got very, very lucky, but the first three points of the Premier League campaign are now on the board thanks to Bruno Fernandes' 100th minute penalty winner. Jose Mourinho moaned, but apparently United really can do whatever they want, including scoring after the final whistle has blown. Ed & Paul enjoyed it very much!

There's also a brief look back on the midweek Carabao Cup victory over Luton and a preview of this week's rapid rematch against Brighton in the same ... See More

Author

 
Ed Barker 0 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2020 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help