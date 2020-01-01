Underbeeked

...

fixture. These are some major caveats against an awful performance in losing to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday. Ed & Paul discuss (panic!)



There's a preview of the season to come and, for Patreon backers, we review Amazon's All or Nothing.

Let's not start as we mean to go on! United finished last season limping over the finish line following an outstanding series of post-lockdown results. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's policy of using a small squad eventually told, with players suffering from fatigue by the end of the campaign. Little more than a month later and a strange mix of under-prepared and over-tired players arrived back in Carrington, some with no more than 10 days rest, all having played no more than one preparatory