Underbeeked

From: No Question About That - a Manchester United podcast
Let's not start as we mean to go on! United finished last season limping over the finish line following an outstanding series of post-lockdown results. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's policy of using a small squad eventually told, with players suffering from fatigue by the end of the campaign. Little more than a month later and a strange mix of under-prepared and over-tired players arrived back in Carrington, some with no more than 10 days rest, all having played no more than one preparatory

Ed Barker

