United sneak past FC Copenhagen to book a place in the Europa League semi-final, but it took extra time to do it. Ed & Paul look back on Monday's victory and wonder why the game was so close despite United having 13 shots on target. Then there's a look ahead to Sunday night and a one-off semi against Sevilla - José Mourinho's nemeses from 2018. For backers, at look at the current state of affairs in the Champions League.