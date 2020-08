Europe. Britain may be separated from the continent by a body of water, but United will be heading to the Europa League final eight mini tournament in Germany next week anyway. It was inevitable after United's 5-0 victory over LASK in Austria back in March, of course, but the Reds made sure with a hard-fought win at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Ed & Paul mull over a forgettable game, look ahead to next week's fixtures in Cologne, and talk transfers and contracts!