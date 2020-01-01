Spreaker
Third Place is a Charm

Third Place is a Charm

From: No Question About That - a Manchester United podcast
At one stage this season Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team was in 14th place in the Premier League, far closer to the relegation zone than earning a place in the Champions League. United's post-lockdown form has earned a place at Europe's top table, making up a gap of 15 points on Leicester and over-taking Chelsea in the process. Ed & Paul discuss United's 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium and the implications for United's future. There's also a brief preview of

