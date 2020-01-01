Third Place is a Charm

...

the upcoming Europa League Round of 16 tie against LASK.

At one stage this season Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team was in 14th place in the Premier League, far closer to the relegation zone than earning a place in the Champions League. United's post-lockdown form has earned a place at Europe's top table, making up a gap of 15 points on Leicester and over-taking Chelsea in the process. Ed & Paul discuss United's 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium and the implications for United's future. There's also a brief preview of