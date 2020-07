NQAT is a L******l free zone. On today's episode, United beat Norwich in the FA Cup to book a semi-final against Chelsea. United lacked fluency, with the game heading towards penalties before Harry Maguire slid home a winner. Ed & Paul look forward to Tuesday's game against Brighton - a must win game if a place in next season's Champions League is to be secured. For backers, a round-up of the week's football.