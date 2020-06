...



On Monday's NQAT Game Club we revisit a Dimitar Berbatov hat-trick as United beat Liverpool at Old Trafford in September 2010. The Bulgarian spent a challenging four seasons at Old Trafford, sometimes demonstrating the "genius" Sir Alex Ferguson had bought for £30m, but often showing a disappointing return on investment. Next time out - Sir Alex's final game in charge, a 5-5 draw at West Bromwich Albion.United 3-2 Liverpool