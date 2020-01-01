Spreaker
NQAT Game Club: Juventus 2-3 United (1999)
From:
No Question About That - a Manchester United podcast
1 day ago
Soccer
On Monday's NQAT Game Club, Roy Keane's greatest hour as United win in Turin to progress to the 1999 Champions League final. Next week, we revisit Moscow 2008 and another glorious night for United in Europe.
Juventus v United
https://mutv.manutd.com/videos/3529?vod_category=9
United v Chelsea
https://mutv.manutd.com/videos/3611?vod_category=9
Author
Ed Barker
