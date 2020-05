...

On this Friday's NQAT Game Club, United face Everton in the 2016 FA Cup semi-final. Plenty of action in this one: Wayne Rooney starts in midfield, Marouane Fellaini scuffs one in, and there's a dramatic late Antony Martial winner! Next Monday, United smash Arsenal in the Champions League to make the 2009 final.United v Everton:Arsenal v United: