First, Ed & Paul take in the latest news, with the Premier League discussing a proposal to play the season's remaining fixtures behind closed doors, starting in June.Then, on this Monday's NQAT Game Club, the United take on Liverpool in the 1977 FA Cup Final - a victory that denied Liverpool a treble 22-years before United achieved it first! Next Friday, the 2016 FA Cup semi-final against Everton and a dramatic late Antony Martial winner!1977 FA Cup Final