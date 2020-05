...





1977 FA Cup Final

This Friday on NQAT Game Club, the 1968 European Cup Final against Benfica at Wembley. It was a night when George Best, Bobby Charlton, Brian Kidd ... and John Aston would shine and Sir Matt Busby fulfilled the dream he began a decade earlier with the Busby Babes. Next Monday, United take on Liverpool in the 1977 FA Cup Final. For backers, a discussion about what happened to the 1968 team in the years ahead.1968 European Cup Final