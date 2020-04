...

This week on NQAT Game Club, we look back at the 1996 FA Cup Semi-Final against Chelsea, a masterful performance from Eric Cantona, and another step closer to the double-double. Our interview guest this week is Flair Football, the UK's first social network for young football players. Next Friday, the 1968 European Cup Final against Benfica at Wembley.United v Chelsea (1996)United v Benfica (1968)