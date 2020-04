...



https://footballia.net/matches/manchester-united-fenerbahce-sk



1996 semi

https://footballia.net/matches/manchester-united-chelsea-fc-fa-cup debut1996 semi

This week on NQAT Game Club, we are focusing on two contrasting debuts: Wayne Rooney's hat-trick vs. Fenerbahçe in the Champions League from 2003 and Cristiano Ronaldo's blistering substitute appearance against Bolton at Old Trafford just a little over a year later. Enjoy!Next week, we look back at the 1996 FA Cup Semi-Final against Chelsea and a masterful performance from Eric Cantona.Notes:Ronaldo debutRooney