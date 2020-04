...



https://footballia.net/matches/manchester-city-manchester-united



United v Bolton

https://footballia.net/matches/manchester-united-bolton-wanderers



United v Fenerbahce

https://footballia.net/matches/manchester-united-fenerbahce-sk United v BoltonUnited v Fenerbahce

This week on NQAT Game Club, a touch of magic from Sir Alex Ferguson's final season as Manchester United manager. With United top of the league, but City unbeaten, Robin van Persie scores a last-minute free kick to win the derby for Sir Alex' team at the Etihad.Next Friday's pod will focus on two contrasting debuts: Wayne Rooney vs. Fenerbahçe in the Champions League and Cristiano Ronaldo's blistering substitute appearance against Bolton.City v United