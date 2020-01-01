Spreaker
NQAT Game Club: United 3-3 Spurs

From: No Question About That - a Manchester United podcast
Soccer
This week on NQAT Game Club, one of Sir Alex Ferguson's earliest games as Manchester United manager. One month and just five games into the job, Ferguson oversaw a pulsating draw with high-flying Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. If you'd like to join in, the full match is available here:
https://footballia.net/matches/manchester-united-tottenham-hotspur-first-division

Next Monday's pod will focus on another Manchester derby: the thrilling 3-2 victory at the Etihad from ... See More

Author

 
Ed Barker

