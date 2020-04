...



This week on NQAT Game Club, one of the great comebacks under Sir Alex Ferguson. With United 3-0 down at half-time, the Reds scored five in the second period at White Hart Lane in September 2001. Full match here.If you want to join in, next Monday's pod will focus on United's victory over Manchester City at Maine Road in November 1993. You remember it, a Roy Keane winner in the 87th minute!Full Spurs v United match: