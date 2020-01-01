Spreaker
NQAT Game Club: Barcelona 3-3 United

From: No Question About That - a Manchester United podcast
With football postponed globally, this week NQAT Game Club focuses on United's 3-3 draw at Camp Nou in 1998. The Champions League Group D fixture was one of two draws with the Catalan giants that season.

https://footballia.net/matches/fc-barcelona-manchester-united-champions-league-1998-1999

If you want to join in, next Friday's pod will focus on United's 2001 comeback from 3-0 down at Tottenham Hotspur. The 5-3 victory was one of the great comebacks in Premier ... See More

