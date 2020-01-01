NQAT Game Club: United 4-3 Real Madrid

...

want to join in, next Monday's pod will focus on Barcelona 3-3 United at Camp Nou, 1998/1999 Champions League group stage.

This week Ed & Paul briefly touch on the latest developments surrounding football's global suspension and its ongoing impact, with all football voided below National League level and the Premier League set to push a proposed re-start date beyond 30 April.NQAT Game Club focuses on United's victory-but-aggregate loss against Real Madrid in the 2003 Champions League quarter-final. One of the greatest games ever at Old Trafford and a stunning hat-trick from Original Ronaldo.If you