NQAT Game Club: United 4-3 Real Madrid

From: No Question About That - a Manchester United podcast
This week Ed & Paul briefly touch on the latest developments surrounding football's global suspension and its ongoing impact, with all football voided below National League level and the Premier League set to push a proposed re-start date beyond 30 April.

NQAT Game Club focuses on United's victory-but-aggregate loss against Real Madrid in the 2003 Champions League quarter-final. One of the greatest games ever at Old Trafford and a stunning hat-trick from Original Ronaldo.

