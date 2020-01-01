NQAT Game Club: 1999 FA Cup Semi Final Replay

...

classic game and a world-class goal to win it.

The season has been suspended until 3 April at least, although nobody really believes that it will return any time soon. This week Ed & Paul briefly touch on the decision to halt the Premier League and European football and the consequences for United and the game more widely.With no match against Spurs to review, NQAT turns back the clock in the first of what could be a fair few dives into nostalgia: NQAT Game Club. This week: Arsenal 1-2 United in the 1999 FA Cup semi final - a