When the Crowds are Low... Ighalo!

From: No Question About That - a Manchester United podcast
United thrashed LASK in Linz in front of just a handful of people in one of the stranger European encounters in recent memory. In the end the game was comfortable for United after Odion Igahlo scored a world-class opener. Four more followed to secure United a place in the Europa League quarter-final... if it happens at all. Ed & Paul digest Thursday's game, talk about the potential suspension of football in Europe due to the coronavirus... and preview United's game with Tottenham ... See More

