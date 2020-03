United beat Manchester City for the third time this season, with a riotous 2-0 victory at Old Trafford. City dominated possession, but United created the best chances taking advantage of some well known deficiencies in Pep Guardiola's team. Ed & Paul digest a potentially season-shaping game for United.



There are plenty of listener questions and a look ahead to Thursday night's Europa League fixture against LASK in Austria. For backers, a discussion about the Nations League.