United beat Watford at Old Trafford and United's new midfielder stole the show. It's early, but Bruno Fernandes looks like the real deal. The former Sporting player scored a penalty and set up another goal as United ran out comfortable winners. Ed & Paul review all the action from United's victory over Watford.



Also on the show, plenty of listener questions, a new chocolate sponsor at Old Trafford and there's a Europa League fixture against Brugge to preview.