NQAT Game Club: City 2-3 United

...

This week on NQAT Game Club, a United victory in the Manchester Derby from 1993. From two down at half-time, to a late Roy Keane winner that sen the Reds home happy - a classic match and the emergence of Sir Alex Ferguson's first great team. Full match here.If you want to join in, next Friday's pod will focus on United's 3-3 draw with Tottenham at Old Trafford in 1986. Full match here.