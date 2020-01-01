Spreaker
NQAT Game Club: City 2-3 United
From:
No Question About That - a Manchester United podcast
1 day ago
00:00
51:36
Soccer
This week on NQAT Game Club, a United victory in the Manchester Derby from 1993. From two down at half-time, to a late Roy Keane winner that sen the Reds home happy - a classic match and the emergence of Sir Alex Ferguson's first great team. Full match here.
https://footballia.net/matches/manchester-united-manchester-city-premier-league-1992-1993
If you want to join in, next Friday's pod will focus on United's 3-3 draw with Tottenham at Old Trafford in 1986. Full match here.
https://footballia.net/matches/manchester-united-manchester-city-premier-league-1992-1993
Author
Ed Barker
