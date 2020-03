United thrashed Club Brugge at Old Trafford to progress in the Europa League. Sure, there are caveats, but it is good to enjoy football again. Bruno Fernandes scored another weird penalty, Odion Ighalo grabbed his first for the club, and Fred can shoot from long-distance.



Also on the show, a look ahead to the weekend's fixture against Everton at Goodison Park. With Carlo Ancelotti's side on the up, it should be a stern test for United.