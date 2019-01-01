Spreaker
Total Eclipse of the Art: Day 3, Madras

Total Eclipse of the Art: Day 3, Madras

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 2 years ago
00:00
09:43
Arts
This week, OPB’s State of Wonder will be driving across Oregon ahead of the eclipse, checking out the preparations towns in the path of the totality are making. Today they’re in Madras.

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help