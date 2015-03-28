Spreaker
State Of Wonder: Mar 28, 2015—The Fiction Episode, Willy Vlautin, Smith Henderson, Cari Luna & More

State Of Wonder: Mar 28, 2015—The Fiction Episode, Willy Vlautin, Smith Henderson, Cari Luna & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 4 years ago
00:00
51:09
Arts
We’ve got a special show for you this week: it’s the Wonder homage to fiction. With the Oregon Book Awards coming up on April 13, we spend the hour with the five finalists for the Ken Kesey Award for Fiction.

The group is made up of three debut novelists, two poets, and one past winner of the fiction prize. We've talked with three of them before, and we brought the other two into the studio to round out the cohort.

1:20 - Willy Vlautin is as skilled and prolific a polyglot as they come. ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help