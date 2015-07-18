Spreaker
State Of Wonder: July 18, 2015 - Live From Summer Fishtrap Writers Gathering at Wallowa Lake

State Of Wonder: July 18, 2015 - Live From Summer Fishtrap Writers Gathering at Wallowa Lake

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 4 years ago
00:00
51:00
Arts
Every summer, writers from all over the country head to the base of the towering Wallowa Mountains for Summer Fishtrap, a conference about writing and the West. This year, they celebrated the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of the festival's founders, the journalist and historian Alvin Josephy, with the theme “Hidden From History: Stories We Haven’t Heard, Stories We Haven’t Told.”

We couldn't resist the draw of a roadtrip to the mountains, so we invited a number of Fishtrap ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help