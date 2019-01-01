Spreaker
State of Wonder: Aug. 29, 2015 - "Latino" Vs. "Hispanic", Business & The Arts, Tin House & More

State of Wonder: Aug. 29, 2015 - "Latino" Vs. "Hispanic", Business & The Arts, Tin House & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Our "How To" episode: how to design a book cover, how to correctly use the terms “Latino” and “Hispanic,” and how to revive your relationship with the arts.

This week, members of the nonprofit Business for Culture and the Arts closed up shop. The group's members worked for nearly 30 years to build bridges between the arts and business communities. But the board and members voted Thursday to dissolve operations, handing over some of its programs to the Regional Arts and

Oregon Public Broadcasting
