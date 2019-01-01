Spreaker
Readers’ Delight | Super-Librarian Nancy Pearl | Books For Trails, Towers, And Trawlers

Readers’ Delight | Super-Librarian Nancy Pearl | Books For Trails, Towers, And Trawlers

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 12 months ago
00:00
51:15
Arts
We’re drilling down with the pros to find reads that challenge, reads that work in far-flung places, and reads that will stay in your head years after you put down the book.

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help