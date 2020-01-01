Spreaker
People With Disabilities Struggle With Services During Pandemic

From: Think Out Loud
When we think about who’s most at risk for contracting COVID-19, we know that seniors and people with underlying health conditions are at the top of the list. This means that people with disabilities are particularly vulnerable. And at the same time, due to restrictions in place to help slow the spread of the virus, these same people are not able to get all of the services that help them and their families on a daily basis. We hear from Lilia Teninty, director of the Oregon Office of ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
