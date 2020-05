Many Oregon restaurants closed their doors and laid off workers after Gov. Kate Brown issued her stay-at-home order. Some resumed with takeout and delivery service, while others are still figuring out when, how and whether to reopen once they’re legally allowed to offer table service again. We talk with Nossa Familia’s Augusto Carneiro, Han Ly Hwang with Kim Jong Grillin, and Betsy McDonald with The Lemon Tree in Bend.