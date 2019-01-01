Spreaker
Oct. 7: Carrie Brownstein, Bend Film Fest, Jackpot Records, Art of Science

From: OPB's State of Wonder
This week on “State of Wonder,” we talk Sleater-Kinney and “Portlandia” with Carrie Brownstein, get a preview of the Bend Film Fest, paint some eyeballs with ocularist Fred Harwin and more.

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting

