Oct. 24: Eugene Indie Game Con

...

like "XO" and "Star Mazer" to fantasy games like "Villagers & Heroes" to the more unusual, like a game of dueling narwhales called "Fail Whale" and a game of dueling tongues called "Smooth Operator."



On today's show we talk to developers about making games and getting game face on for taking their creations out into the world. Press "play" to begin!

Eugene is a surprising hotbed of video games. "Tribes," "Godzilla: Destroy All Monster's Melee," and "Red Baron" are just a few games to be developed in its local studios.While larger studios like Pipeworks tend to employee the most people, there's also an active indie scene that is nowhere more apparent than at the second annual Indie Game Con. Hundreds of people filled Lane Community College in early October to play new titles, from space shooters