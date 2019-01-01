Spreaker
May 5: Mark Rothko, Sera Cahoone, Women in Tech, Chris Coleman

May 5: Mark Rothko, Sera Cahoone, Women in Tech, Chris Coleman

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 about 1 year ago
00:00
40:44
Arts
Had enough of the status quo? This week’s wonders are shaking it up: the greatest modern artist who ever called Portland home, a director who set the bar higher, two friends turning fan-favorite songs upside down, and ladies calling time’s up on tech.

Painfully Honest Job Descriptions for Women in Tech — 1:15

Backfence PDX is about to welcome some storytellers from the tech world to the MainStage for an evening of home truths on May 12. #MeToo isn’t just limited to Silicon Valley. We heard ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help