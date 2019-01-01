Spreaker
May 21: Art Glass Apocalypse, Scott Pemberton, Bonsai Murai, Katie Chase

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
Bask in the glorious variety of Portland's spring musical offerings, then head to the hills with a book and a yen for natural beauty. Be here now, this week on State of Wonder.

1:00 GLASSAPOCALYPSE NOW - Spectrum Glass of Woodinville, WA, one of the top art-glass makers in the region, has announced that it will cease production in the next 75 days. Art glass has had it rough lately; earlier this year Portland companies Bullseye and Uroboros came under fire when the state Department of ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
