May 13: Prince's Unreleased Album, Puppet Master Michael Curry & The Oregon Symphony, Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Immigrant Medea

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
We're digging deep this week into all of your burning questions.

What does it take to craft gigantic puppets for Broadway? Does art history as we know it need a drastic makeover? And how exactly did a small record label in Vancouver, Wash. come across new music from Prince that has them in a battle with the Purple One's estate?
Local Puppet Legend Michael Curry Conjures the Myth of Persephone with the Oregon Symphony - 1:24

This weekend, the Oregon Symphony will wade into the

Oregon Public Broadcasting
