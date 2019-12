Lest you thought the Blazers were the only action in town, we’ve got some updates. Oregon claims the only Northwest artist selected for this year’s Whitney Biennial. A much-beloved film center makes a dream match with a new incoming director. But the story of the week (and possibly the year) is the end of a 112-year-old institution, close to the heart of Oregon’s creative identity. We mark the occasion with a look into why craft still matters and always will.