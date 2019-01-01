Spreaker
Mar. 3: Robin Coste Lewis, M Ward, Sandra Cisneros, Robert Rauschenberg & More

Mar. 3: Robin Coste Lewis, M Ward, Sandra Cisneros, Robert Rauschenberg & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 3 years ago
00:00
51:22
Arts
We’re laughing on the outside and crying on the inside this week.

The Robert Rauschenberg Foundation Brings Copyright Law Into the 21st Century - 00:59
The Robert Rauschenberg Foundation announced this week it will no longer charge copyright fees except for commercial uses (did you know artists can sue you for posting a photo of their work online?). Producer Aaron Scott explains why this is a big deal and speaks with Rauschenberg's son, who just so happens to be Portlander Christopher ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help