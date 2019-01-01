Spreaker
Mar. 19: Esperanza Spalding, Thao Nguyen, Sharon Olds, Artists Rep's Explosive Play & More

Thao & the Get Down Stay Down on opbmusic
Thao & the Get Down Stay Down's latest release, A Man Alive, is a striking alliance with tUnE-yArDs' electropop virtuoso Merril Garbus, where the band stretches its sound in inventive ways. Host April Baer spoke with Thao about working with Garbus, the band's new direction and how her relationship with her father propelled the direction of the album.

Margaret Malone Gets Nominated for a PEN/Hemingway - 9:00
This week, PEN New ... See More

