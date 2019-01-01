Mar. 19: Esperanza Spalding, Thao Nguyen, Sharon Olds, Artists Rep's Explosive Play & More

...





Oregon Libraries Check Out...3-D Printers? 15:26

A growing number of public libraries, including Multnomah County and Eugene, are trying something new: letting patrons use their library cards to access cutting-edge creative tools, including 3-D printers, robots, digital editing software, and more.



Artists Rep Tackles Race and Genocide with an Explosive and Hilarious Show - 20:45

Artists Repertory Theater opened a work by Jackie Sibblies Drury with a mouthful of a name: "We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as Southwest Africa, From the German Sudwestafrika, Between the Years 1884-1915." Producer Aaron Scott invited Kimberly Howard, the program officer of the PGE Foundation who formerly headed up the Oregon Cultural Trust and the Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center, to check it out for the next installment in our series "What Are You Looking At?"



The High-Concept Funk-Rock of Grammy-Winner Esperanza Spalding - 31:20

She may have left Portland, but we still like to claim the first jazz musician to take home a Best New Artist Grammy as our own. Esperanza Spalding's taking her neo-soul in a new direction with her first release in four years, "Emily's D+ Evolution."



Bullseye & Uroboros Updates - 36:33

In February, heavy metal air pollution was dedicated near two Portland glass plants. The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission decided Tuesday to postpone a vote on new air pollution rules that would cover both Bullseye and Uroboros. Neighborhood advocates requested the postponement, claiming the proposed rules were written behind closed doors and released to the public less than a day before the scheduled vote. We also have an update from OPB's Kristian Foden-Vencil on the lawsuit filed by some of Bullseye's neighbors, as well as the results of some state tests.



Poet Sharon Olds on Literary Arts' Archive Project - 41:54

This week, Literary Arts' Archive Project features an evening with Pulitzer Prize–winner Sharon Olds, whose work celebrates the body, explores the family and tackles global issues in her writing. We share one of our favorite pieces as well as a short audience Q&A.



Pochas Radicales and the Revolutionary Art of Queer Latina Podcasting - 45:48

Elizabeth Leon, Blanca 'Stacey' Villalobos and Andrea Telles are a collective of queer-identified Latina artists called Pochas Radicales. Last month, the group launched a podcast called "echo/hecho," which at it's heart is a storytelling podcast. The trio, along with the occasional guest, explore concepts of identity, language and culture.



