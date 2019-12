Gorgeous sounds from the Delines, a new project from Richmond Fontaine frontman Willy Vlautin. The band also includes RF drummer Sean Oldham, Jenny Conlee on keyboards, bass player Freddy Trujillo, Tucker Jackson on pedal steel, and the vocals of Austin singer Amy Boone. Watchf or the full session online in July, right over here: http://www.opb.org/opbmusic/