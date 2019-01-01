Spreaker
Jan. 21: Roxane Gay, Artists in Protest, South Park's Eliza Jane Schneider & More

Jan. 21: Roxane Gay, Artists in Protest, South Park's Eliza Jane Schneider & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 2 years ago
00:00
51:33
Arts
There’s been a huge transition on the national stage. The curtain has closed on one act and opened on another. There’s a whole new cast of players, and no one’s sure where this plotline is headed. Not to say that the audience is always sitting still to find out. This hour, we’re going to talk to artists who’re standing up with their art.

Trump Inspires a New Era of Protest Music - 1:53

Donald Trump's inauguration party featured musicians like Toby Keith playing the Lincoln Memorial. But ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help