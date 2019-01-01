Spreaker
Jan. 20: Final Portlandia, Mimicking Birds, MK Guth, MoviePass, and More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
This week on "State of Wonder," there are birds everywhere. We say goodbye to "Portlandia" as it enters its final season, hear new music from the Portland band Mimicking Birds, meet the Michelangelo of animal art, and raise a toast with MK Guth.

Time to Hang up Your Bird Stencil and Say Goodbye to "Portlandia"

“Portlandia” began its final season this week. Since its premiere in 2011, the sketch comedy show sometimes feels like it’s come to define Portland — or ... See More

