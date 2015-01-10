Spreaker
Jan. 10, 2015: Digital Storytelling, Amy Miller, Jewel Heist, Elizabeth Strout, Art In Isolation

0:00: Intro
1:20: Oregon Story Board strives to grow the field of digital storytellers.
9:30: Comedian Amy Miller explains why pursues her stand-up career in Portland.
15:50: John Simpkins journeys into the heart of solitude.
25:00: "Oliver Kitteridge" author Elizabeth Strout explores the importance of the “ickily human” in fiction.
33:00: NPR Music and OPB Music launch Pickathon video channel with sets from the festival’s Woods Stage.
37:10: Mary-Sue Tobin remembers how meeting ... See More

