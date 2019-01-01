Helado Negro | Saloli | Malheur Refuge Symphony

...

anhedonia, we have some pretty great stories for you.

This episode originally aired in April 2019. Who doesn’t love music? You’re not going to believe this, but we actually found someone. JoAnna Wendel experiences musical anhedonia, a condition in which songs read as an over-stimulating pile of melodies and beats — think of the feeling most of us experience when listening to noise. But Wendel notwithstanding, music remains — for most of us — one of the most intuitive tools to work out our feelings. This a music heavy ride but even if you do have