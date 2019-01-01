Helado Negro | Saloli | Malheur Refuge Symphony

This episode originally aired in April 2019. Who doesn’t love music? You’re not going to believe this, but we actually found someone. JoAnna Wendel experiences musical anhedonia, a condition in which songs read as an over-stimulating pile of melodies and beats — think of the feeling most of us experience when listening to noise. But Wendel notwithstanding, music remains — for most of us — one of the most intuitive tools to work out our feelings. This a music heavy ride but even if you do have
anhedonia, we have some pretty great stories for you.