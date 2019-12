What is it with humanity, anyway? Seems like, since the beginning of time, we have just been waiting for it to all fall apart. (seriously, how many sci-fi books have you read set in a time of global peace and infinite resources?) And how is it that the best futurists can extrapolate an entire world from just one concept? Listen in as we explore future-tense ideas on technology, the way we treat each other, the way we view ourselves and our environment.