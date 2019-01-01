From The Archives: Kelly Sue DeConnick & Matt Fraction

...

process and introduce us to some cool folks along the way. We even staged readings of some of their work! Comic books on the radio? You betcha.

This week we're going back to a favorite guest curated episode from 2014. Husband and wife Kelly Sue DeConnick and Matt Fraction have each racked up top awards for their comic books. DeConnick has written a run of Captain Marvel that was the basis for last year's big film adaptation that starred Brie Larson. And Fraction has worked on very popular storylines of X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, Fantastic Four… and, we’ll say it, the best dang Hawkeye ever. They walk us through their creative