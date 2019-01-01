Spreaker
From The Archives: Kelly Sue DeConnick & Matt Fraction

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
This week we're going back to a favorite guest curated episode from 2014. Husband and wife Kelly Sue DeConnick and Matt Fraction have each racked up top awards for their comic books. DeConnick has written a run of Captain Marvel that was the basis for last year's big film adaptation that starred Brie Larson. And Fraction has worked on very popular storylines of X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, Fantastic Four… and, we’ll say it, the best dang Hawkeye ever. They walk us through their creative ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
