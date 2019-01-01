Spreaker
Dec. 12: PDX Grammy Nods, Jaw-Dropping Bug Art, The Heartless Bastards, Rejected Santa Photos & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Vibrant Masterpieces From The Bodies Of Exotic Animals
The model-turned-Salem artist Christopher Marley transforms dead things into art. We’re not talking butterfly boxes or taxidermy here. Marley preserves exotic birds, insects, snakes, and even octopi using state-of-the-art techniques and then composes them in frames. They’re so exquisite, they’ve ended up on the walls of museums, high-end galleries, fancy furniture stores. And Beyonce herself has one! Marley's new book, ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
