Dec. 12: PDX Grammy Nods, Jaw-Dropping Bug Art, The Heartless Bastards, Rejected Santa Photos & More

"Biophilia," is available in stores.



The Santa Photos Nobody Wanted

Every year this time, families bundle up their children and take them to meet Santa and have a picture taken. The shoots are always memorable, for better or worse - either they’re adorable, or the child is crying, or the person sitting in poor Santa’s lap is no child. Now, a batch of vintage Santa photos too awkward to be taken home is the focus of installation at Newspace Center for Photography. Don't miss this slide show of the photos.



Outgoing PNCA President Reflects on His Legacy

Pacific Northwest College of Art's longtime president, Tom Manley, has taken a job leading Ohio's Antioch College. In his 12 years at Oregon’s top school for fine arts, Manley oversaw tremendous growth, including six new MFA programs and the expansion of PNCA’s footprint. Here, Manley opens up about what drove his decision-making.



Portlanders Go Grammying

Portland rocked the 2016 Grammy nominations. Hometown heroes include the Oregon Symphony, Chris Thile and the Punch Brothers, The Decemberists, and remix artist R.A.C. And the toast of the kindie set, Lori Henriques, is nominated for Best Children’s Album for her snappy, Frischberg-esque release, “How Great Can This Day Be.” We invited her into the studio as soon as we heard.



Family, Unexpectedly Dissected

Three women, three new novels: Kathleen Alcott’s “Infinite Home” concerns the tenants of a Brooklyn brownstone, Mary Gaitskill’s “The Mare” is about a Dominican girl who learns to ride, Claire Vaye Watkins’ “Gold Fame Citrus” is set in a drought-scarred California of the near future. Think Out Loud’s Allison Frost brought the authors together at Wordstock for a panel called “Unexpected Family,” and the result was unexpectedly intense.



Heartless, But Soulful

While the Austin band Heartless Bastards was in town for a sold out Wonder Ballroom show recently, they stopped by opbmusic to play acoustic versions of songs from their newest release, “Restless Ones.” Two of the Bastards - lead vocal and guitarist Erika Wennerstrom and bassist Jesse Ebaugh - took a trip down memory lane with opbmusic’s Matt Drenik.



A Tribute to the Godfather of Astoria Art

Royal Nebeker spent 40 years living and teaching on the Oregon Coast, and he left an indelible imprint on the Northwest art world. In his honor, Clatsop Community College faculty have mounted a tribute art show at the newly renamed Royal Nebeker Art Gallery. Hear Nebeker's family and colleagues talk about why he was so important to the region’s creative scene.

Vibrant Masterpieces From The Bodies Of Exotic Animals

The model-turned-Salem artist Christopher Marley transforms dead things into art. We're not talking butterfly boxes or taxidermy here. Marley preserves exotic birds, insects, snakes, and even octopi using state-of-the-art techniques and then composes them in frames. They're so exquisite, they've ended up on the walls of museums, high-end galleries, fancy furniture stores. And Beyonce herself has one! Marley's new book, "Biophilia," is available in stores.