Buildings Full of Women | State of Wonder at Design Week Portland 2018

...

Hacienda CDC shared details of a multi-generational housing complex in development at the former site of a strip joint. We also get a word with our host for the evneing, Nightwood founder Michelle Battista. Her lady-led collective employs a range of artisans in food, wine, and design for a vertically-integrated event experience.

We gathered some of Portland’s brightest minds at the creative event space the Nightwood to ask: What would buildings designed by and for women look like? Developer Anyeleh Hallová of project^ and Amy Donohue, a principal with Bora Architects talk us through big picture issues. And we check out a couple of case studies: Alicia McVey and Maren Elliott of Swift Agency join us for a look inside their headquarters — a study in transformative design. Rose Ojeda, Director of Housing Development for