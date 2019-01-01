Spreaker
Apr. 1: Conor Oberst, SXSW, PDX Japanese Garden, Laini Taylor, Sunshine Girl, Blitzen Trapper & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Spring Break is upon us, and we are embarking on an adventure. We will be slaying beasts in the fantastical world of novelist Laini Taylor (that have surprising real world parallels), exploring the haunted house of YouTube superstar Sunshine Girl, traveling to SXSW to discover infectious new bands, and trekking to the grand opening of the Portland Japanese Garden.

The Portland Japanese Garden Unveils World-Class Expansion - 1:23

The Portland Japanese Garden was already considered one of the ... See More

