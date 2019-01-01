Apr. 1: Conor Oberst, SXSW, PDX Japanese Garden, Laini Taylor, Sunshine Girl, Blitzen Trapper & More

...

best in the world, but now it stands to become a cultural institution on a whole other level. After undergoing more than seven years of planning and months of construction, the garden is opening its new expansion and Cultural Village on Apr. 2.





The Eugene Ballet And Composer Kenji Bunch Find Beauty In The Snow Queen - 6:57



On Apr. 8–9, the Eugene Ballet Company will premieres a work years in the making: a new adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s "The Snow Queen," with a modern score by Portland-based composer Kenji Bunch. You might recognize the tale: it was the inspiration for Disney's "Frozen," and Bunch gives it a cinematic treatment.



Slaying Demons (And Cliches) With Best-Selling YA Author Laini Taylor - 13:02



Portland author Laini Taylor dreams the types of dreams that you want to get lost in — majestic desert journeys to forgotten cities, heroes with dark secrets, tender first kisses between godesses and men — and you're not alone. Her early collaboration with her husband, the illustrator Jim Di Bartolo, "Lips Touch," was a finalist for the National Book Award, and her "Daughter of Smoke and Bone" trilogy is an international best seller.



This week, she released the first book in her newest series, "Strange the Dreamer," about an orphaned young librarian who also has big dreams. She'll talk about it with Sara Grundell of the YA website Novel Novice at Powell's at Cedar Hills Crossing on Apr. 6.



Oregon's Biggest YouTube Sensation Is A Girl, Her Mom, And A Household of Ghosts - 23:04



In 2010, Oregon actor Paige McKenzie anonymously released a series of videos on YouTube called "The Haunting of Sunshine Girl." They were DIY, Blair Witch-style episodes following a charismatic 16-year-old who wanted to prove the existence of ghosts to her mom. With no promotion whatsoever, the series blew up and now has had more than 280 million views, making Sunshine Girl one of the most successful YouTube stars in the country.



Since then, McKenzie inked a deal with the Weinstein Company for three books and a TV show. The first two books have sold more than 200,000 copies, and the third, "The Sacrifice of Sunshine Girl," comes out Apr. 4. She will read and sign at Powell's at Cedar Hills Crossing on Apr. 5 and Voodoo Donuts Too on Apr. 13.



Blitzen Trapper Spins Their Narrative Rock Into A Sci-Fi Rock Opera - 32:51



Blitzen Trapper is one of the tightest rock bands in Portland, and now the members have partnered with Portland Center Stage to transform their story-rich songs into an evening length musical event. Called "Wild and Reckless," they’re billing it as a "futuristic vision of Portland's past.” As part of our What Are You Looking At series, we went to opening night and discovered a production overflowing with expert musicianship but coming up short on plot.



opbmusic's SXSW Recap: Bands We Can't Get Out Of Our Heads & An Exclusive Session with Conor Oberst - 41:17



The opbmusic staff saw some 150 bands in four-days at Austin's monster music festival, South by Southwest, and music director Jerad Walker stops by to share some of his favorites, including A Giant Dog, Jay Som, and Portland folkster Johanna Warren.



In a lucky turn of events, they were able to sit down with indie royalty Conor Oberst from the folk band Bright Eyes. Oberst spoke with Jerad Walker about the process for his new album "Salutations" and his work with supergroup Monsters of Folk.

