Victory over David Moyes' West Ham at Old Trafford restores United to second place in the Premier League. It was an important win, but a truly uninspiring game. Did the Hammers set out to not-lose-by-too-much. Probably. Fifth place West Ham. Moyes' West Ham. Also on the show, a brief chat about last Thursday's draw with Milan at Old Trafford and what it means for next week's return at San Siro. Then a look ahead to the weekend's FA Cup tie at Leicester. And we talk about United's restructure.